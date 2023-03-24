InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Pillow Bed With Rails (CPC-720)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cuddly and cozy bedding accessory that could provide enhanced safety for children," said an inventor, from Ivoryton, Conn., "so I invented the PORTABLE PILLOW BED WITH RAILS. My design prevents the child from rolling out of bed and getting hurt and it could provide a more restful night of sleep."

The patent-pending invention provides a cozy and safe accessory for a child's bed. In doing so, it prevents the child from rolling out of the bed. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. It also can be used for sleepovers, camping, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for children, camping enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-720, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp