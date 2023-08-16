InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Ramp System for Stairs (CLR-194)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to move boxes, furniture, rolling equipment, and other items up or down a staircase through a convenient flat moving surface," said an inventor, from Glendale Heights, Ill., "so I invented the FLEX RAMP. My design enables you to slide or maneuver items up the ramp sections rather than having to lift and carry them up the steps."

The patent-pending invention provides a new ramp accessory for stairs. In doing so, it would create a flat configuration for easy moving of items up or down a staircase. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to lift and carry heavy items. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional movers, moving companies, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

