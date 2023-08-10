InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Step for Car Washing (MOT-175)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to reach elevated surfaces when cleaning and detailing a vehicle," said an inventor, from Atmore, Ala., "so I invented the STEP UP. My design would eliminate unnecessary stretching when trying to reach the windshield or rooftop."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to reach windshields and rooftops when washing a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a step ladder or inverted bucket. As a result, it increases stability and safety and it reduces excessive stretching and straining. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOT-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp