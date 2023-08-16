InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable/Mobile Room Air Sanitizer (CHK-913)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to ensure that the air and various surfaces within a room are free of viruses, germs and bacteria," said an inventor, from Addison, Ill. "So I invented THE DOOM C 19. My design would offer immediate sanitation of closed areas as well as peace of mind for individuals in the vicinity."

The invention provides a portable unit for sanitizing room air. In doing so, it reduces the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually spray or wipe areas with harmful chemicals. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-913, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp