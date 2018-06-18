"After receiving pituitary tumor surgery, I experienced continuous drainage from my nostrils. Each time the gauze was replaced, with surgical tape, I was in so much pain. This inspired me to develop something less painful," said the inventor. The POSTSURGICAL SANITARY CATCH ALL provides a dressing designed to suit the specific needs of a patient. It simplifies the postsurgical care process. This improved dressing will eliminate the possibility of facial skin damage. Its lightweight and easy-to-use design will be pain-free and comfortable for the patient.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-819, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-postsurgical-nasal-drainage-gauze-aup-819-300667227.html

SOURCE InventHelp

