InventHelp Inventor Develops Power Generator Accessory (TRO-008)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Connaught, Ontario, Canada, has developed the ULTIMATE CONNECTOR, an accessory for portable generators employed as a source of emergency power at a house. A prototype is available.

"I reside in Canada, and winter storms often result in power outages. I wanted a means to power household items in the event of a blackout or power failure. This accessory helps to accommodate an extension cord inside a home," said the inventor. The patent pending ULTIMATE CONNECTOR eliminates the need to route an extension cord for a generator through an open door or window. It permits a portable generator to be used to power a furnace or other loads for extended periods. This unit is easy to install and unobtrusive when not in use. In addition, it provides a good level of durability and weather-resistance. It is adaptable for use in most typical single family homes.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-008, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

