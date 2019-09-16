InventHelp Inventor Develops Practice-Tee Retrieval Aid (LVT-185)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the event that the rubber practice tee at a driving range is struck by the club head, it often flies off, which then means I have to go retrieve it," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought that there had to be a better solution to this annoying problem."

He created a prototype for the patent pending TEE RING to prevent a practice tee from flying off the mat at a driving range. The accessory eliminates the need to retrieve the practice tee. The device allows the tee to be reset quickly and easily in the event that it is struck by the club head and displaced. The invention saves time and effort, and does away with hassles and frustrations. Additionally, it enables the golfer to supply their own tee for use at a practice range, which allows for a consistent tee height for every shot.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

