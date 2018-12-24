InventHelp Inventor Develops Prenatal Communication Device (CCP-1453)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Harvey, Ill., has developed the patent pending BABY SONIC, a wearable device for pregnant woman that functions as a prenatal communication system.

"It has been proven that communication done between a pregnant mother and a baby in utero can have a positive and lasting impact on the child. I believe my invention will promote an intuitive head start on that child's life, as well as future generations," said the inventor. The BABY SONIC provides a positive environment for a baby in utero. It allows a pregnant woman to play music, soothing sounds or other recordings for her unborn child. This may offer stimulation for the baby, which may enhance development. In addition, it encourages the bond between the unborn baby and the mother/parents. This device offers a safe and easy-to-use design. It is also producible in various sizes, colors and versions.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

