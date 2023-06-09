InventHelp Inventor Develops Privacy Cover for a Cellphone Camera (DAL-226)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective covering that could be easily applied over the camera lens on a smartphone to increase privacy," said an inventor, from Tyler, Texas, "so I invented the CELLPHONE CAMERA COVER. My design helps prevent others from hacking the camera and remotely monitoring activities."

The invention provides an effective way to cover the front-facing primary camera on a smartphone. In doing so, it helps prevent spying via hackers, governmental authorities, etc. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also enables the camera to be used when taking pictures. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for privacy-conscious individuals, smartphone owners, etc.

