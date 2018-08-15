InventHelp Inventor Develops PRONG SAVER (STU-2251)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to unplug an electrical plug or cord," said an inventor, from Ogden, Utah, "so I invented the PRONG SAVER."

The patent pending PRONG SAVER provides an effective way to remove a plug from an outlet. In doing so, it helps to prevent bent or damaged prongs. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial workers. Additionally, the PRONG SAVER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safer alternative to tugging and pulling at plugs."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

