InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Clippers, Trimmers & Shears (DAL-365)

25 Jan, 2024

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I wanted to create a guard for clippers, trimmers, and shears that would provide a protective barrier between the tool and various hard surfaces, such as the floor," said an inventor, from Plano, Texas, "so I invented the S K I N Z. My design would prevent damage and it would provide added peace of mind while working."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of protecting clippers and other hairstyling tools from damage. In doing so, it would prevent breakage and premature replacement purchases of clippers, trimmers, and shears. As a result, it saves time, effort and money. The invention features a durable and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and barber shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-365, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

