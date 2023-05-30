InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Electronic Discs (NAM-311)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to handle CDs, DVDs or other discs without the risk of scratching or damaging the disc," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the C D SCRATCH SAVER. My design enables you to easily protect your disc collections."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective accessory for disc products. In doing so, it can be used with CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, video game discs, etc. As a result, it helps prevent scratches, smudges and cracks and it eliminates the cost associated with having to replace scratched discs. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-311, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

