InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Hanging Potted Plants (TUC-468)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a covering to protect a hanging potted plant against nesting birds," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the BIRD CONE. My design would eliminate the entry of birds and without applying unwanted pressure or hindering the growth of the plant."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective accessory for use with a hanging potted plant. In doing so, it prevents birds from nesting and hatching eggs under the foliage of the plant. It also allows the owner to maintain and water the plant as needed and it helps to ensure plant vitality. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for homeowners, business owners, landscapers, gardeners, etc.

