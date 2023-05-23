InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for TV Screens (SHA-165)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent a flat screen television screen from becoming broken or damaged," said an inventor, from Hinesville, Ga., "so I invented the TELE- GUARDIAN / TELE- SAVER. My design would offer a protective barrier for the screen."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective accessory for flat screen television screens. In doing so, it helps prevent damage to the smart television if struck. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with having a television repaired or replaced and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

