He developed the patent pending BEHAVIORAL HORSE SAFETY BLANKET to keep a newly introduced horse protected against attacks by dominant horses. The blanket ensures that the equipped horse is safe from harm. It also teaches other horses not to attack the newcomer. The accessory lessens the risk of injuries caused by attacks, which saves money by reducing trips to the veterinarian to treat injuries. In addition, the invention provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MIS-314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-blanket-for-horses-mis-314-300651392.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

