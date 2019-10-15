InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Carrying Case for Vape Devices (OCC-1442)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to store my vape device that would keep the device from turning on accidentally and also protect it from harm," said an inventor from Santa Ana, Calif. "This inspired me to come up with this unique and stylish protective carrying case."

He created a prototype for the V-CASE to store and carry a vape device. The accessory prevents the vape device from turning on while not in use. It also safeguards the vape device from damages. The accessory eliminates the need to store a vape device in a pocket. It makes it easier to transport a vape device safely. Additionally, the unit keeps the vape device readily accessible for use whenever it is needed.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

