InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for a Spirometer Mouthpiece (SNF-186)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used a spirometer when recovering from major surgery and thought there could be an improved cover to protect the mouthpiece," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the OXYCOVER. My design would offer a physical barrier against airborne contaminants and it would sterilize the mouthpiece between uses."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover for spirometer mouthpieces. In doing so, it protects and sterilizes the mouthpiece. As a result, it helps keep the mouthpiece free from fungus, bacteria, and viruses and it increases hygiene and sanitation. The invention features a protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and home care settings.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp