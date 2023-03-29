InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for s Grill Pellet Box (SDW-143)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to keep the pellets in a grill's pellet box dry and protected from wet weather elements," said an inventor, from Anaconda, Mont., "so I invented the PELLET CAP COVER. My design would prevent water and rain from entering the pellet box and ruining the pellets."

The invention provides a protective cover for any outdoor cooking grill pellet box. In doing so, it keeps the pellets and the interior of the box dry and protected. As a result, it eliminates the potential need to disassemble the auger due to wet pellets obstructing it. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

SOURCE InventHelp