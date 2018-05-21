"I was inspired to develop my invention after I inadvertently unlocked the trunk of my car. Unfortunately, all my valuables were stolen. My invention will provide a shield of sorts to prevent remote control buttons from being accidentally pushed," said the inventor. The CAR KEYPAD PROTECTOR keeps the buttons from being inadvertently pushed. This may eliminate unwanted stress and anxiety for the vehicle owner. In addition, it may prevent frustration and embarrassment associated with repeated activation of a panic alarm. This covering will ensure maximum security for vehicles. It will also shield the remote control from impacts, dirt, spills and grime. This will, in turn, extend the life of the remote and prevent premature replacement.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-cover-for-vehicle-remote-controls-poo-335-300651187.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

