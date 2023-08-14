InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicles (TLP-146)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective means of shielding the exterior of a vehicle against damage during a hailstorm," said an inventor, from Jenks, Okla., "so I invented the RHINO FLEX COVER. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional covers."

The invention provides hailstorm protection for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps prevent dents, broken glass and other damage. As a result, it helps maintain the appearance and condition of the vehicle. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

