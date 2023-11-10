InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covers for Running Boards (CHK-965)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have high-quality running boards installed on my truck and wanted tight-fitting covers to protect them," said an inventor, from Hillside, Ill., "so I invented THE REMOVABLE RUNNING BOARD COVERS. My design would uphold the condition of the exterior boards to avoid unsightly blemishes and corrosion development."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the metal running boards on a light truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave running boards exposed and vulnerable to dirt, debris, road salt, possible scratching, etc. As a result, it helps maintain the original condition and appearance. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of light trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-965, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp