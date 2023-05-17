InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Guard for Windshields (TLS-346)

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a windshield accessory to intercept airborne projectiles and protect the original glass," said an inventor, from Parks, La., "so I invented the MAGIC SHIELD. My design would help to prevent dangerous windshield cracks."

The patent-pending invention provides a transparent protective guard for a vehicle's front window. In doing so, it prevents the windshield from being directly bombarded by kicked-up stones and other road debris. As a result, it could increase safety and visibility and it could help to avoid windshield damage and repairs. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

