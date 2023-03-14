InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Holder for a Paper Towel/Toilet Tissue Roll (ASP-208)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to keep a roll of paper towels clean and readily available when needed at school, work or in your personal life," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented THE HANDS- FREE NO ROLL. My design can be used in the car, on the boat, when camping or at other remote locations. Just remove the lanyard for a stationary, no roll holder on flat surfaces or hang it on hooks for wall mount."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient and safe way to hold and transport a roll of paper towels/toilet tissue. In doing so, it helps keep paper towels clean and accessible. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience, it reduces paper towel waste, and it could help protect against Covid-19, the flu and other diseases. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers, vehicle owners, boaters, janitors, classrooms, 18-wheelers, military, personnel in field, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations such as biodegradable or camouflage versions.

