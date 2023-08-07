InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Liner for Ice Chests & Coolers (AUP-1332)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to protect the interior of an ice chest or cooler," said an inventor, from Live Oak, Texas, "so I invented the COOLER LINER. My design prevents the cooler interior from becoming soiled and it offers a convenient alternative to wiping or scrubbing the cooler."

The invention provides a protective liner for use within ice chests and coolers. In doing so, it would contain any ice, water, blood or fluid from raw meats, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to clean the cooler interior. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use and remove so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts, campers, hunters, fishermen, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

