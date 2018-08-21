InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Oven/Stove Device (WDH-2240)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Alexandria, Va., has developed the K COVER & K LOCK, a child safety device that is designed to deny children access to the oven, control knobs and cooktop surface.

"I wanted to help minimize the risk for accidents. This device provides a protective barrier between a curious child and an oven," said the inventor. The K COVER & K LOCK provides safety for children in the kitchen. It ensures a young child has no possible access to the oven and its components. This device will protect against the inquisitive minds and hands of young children. It may also reduce the risk of fires in the home. It offers a foldable design for space-saving storage. Ultimately, this device will provide peace of mind to concerned parents.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

