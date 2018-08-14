InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Play Pants for Children (ORD-2579)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Orlando, Fla., has developed the PANDS, pants for toddlers that have integrated safety features to provide protection while playing.

"I was inspired by my children's injuries while at play. I wanted to create something to prevent bruising and protect kids' legs from direct impact, scuffing and scratches," said the inventor. The patent pending PANDS provides a protective pair of pants for active children. They will help prevent some of the bruises that are so common with toddlers. They will also provide support and comfort when children are playing. This will allow children to play more freely. These pants are worn like regular pants. They are practical and easy to use and are produced from durable and washable materials.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ORD-2579, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

