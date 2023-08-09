InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Seat Belt Accessory (JMC-1999)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help absorb sudden forces in vehicle accidents," said an inventor, from Cahokia Heights, Ill., "so I invented the PROTECTIVE RESTRAINT. My design would help protect against seat belt-related injuries."

The invention provides a seat belt accessory to reduce impact on the body in a vehicle collision. In doing so, it offers an extra layer of physical protection. As a result, it helps prevent bruising, injuries and sciatic nerve damage and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

SOURCE InventHelp