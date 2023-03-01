InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Dental Hygienists (TRO-835)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective barrier or shield to prevent aerosols and prophy splatter from landing on a dental hygienist and surrounding surfaces when polishing a patient's teeth," said an inventor, from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FINGER SHIELD. My design would help reduce the transmission of a wide array of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective shield device for use in dental offices. In doing so, it protects the hygienist against exposure to bacteria and viruses from the oral cavity. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a convenient and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dental offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

