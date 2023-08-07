InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Glass Windows & Doors (AJD-128)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved method for protecting glass doors and windows against flying debris and rocks while weed eating and lawn mowing," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga., "so I invented the PORTABLE CANVAS GLASS WINDOW & DOOR PROTECTOR. My design would be easy to assemble and fully adjustable so that it could protect different sized windows and doors."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect glass windows and doors from rocks and other debris while weed eating or lawn mowing. In doing so, it enhances safety and convenience. It also eliminates the cost associated with replacing broken or damaged glass. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to assemble, use and store so it is ideal for homeowners and landscaping companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AJD-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

