InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Roadside Mailboxes (BGF-2171)

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending D.L. MAILBOX BUDDY to protect a roadside mailbox and its supports against damage from snow plows, other vehicles or vandalism. Designed to absorb heavy impact, it eliminates the need to replace the mailbox, saving time, effort and expense. At the same it is durable for years of effective use and easy to install, maintain and use. Other appealing features include convenience, reliability and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to continuously pick up, repair or replace my mailbox in the winter because of damage caused by snow plows or passing cars," he said.

