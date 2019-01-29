InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shoulder Covering (HUN-713)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Egypt, Texas, has developed the SHOULDER PROTECTOR, a specially configured shoulder pad that helps prevent pain and injury when carrying items on this area.

"It can be uncomfortable and sometimes awkward to carry heavy loads over the shoulders. I want to help relieve the pain from carrying items with straps over the shoulders," said the inventor. The SHOULDER PROTECTOR increases safety when carrying various loads upon the shoulders. It eliminates the need to stop and make adjustments. In turn, it will help prevent stress, pain and injury, and offer comfort in return. The unit is simple to apply and remove. It is producible in different shapes and sizes, and it is adaptable to various articles of clothing. This unit is ideal for the general population, as well as construction workers and contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

