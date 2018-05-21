"My car was damaged by hail twice in one year. I don't have an available garage or other structure to keep my car sheltered, so I came up with this idea as a way to protect my vehicle," said the inventor. The HAIL SHIELD provides complete coverage for vehicles. It prevents small dents and chips from forming, as well as broken windows and lights. This cover will spare owners the costs associated with damage to their unprotected vehicle, as well as the increased insurance costs that may occur. It will uphold vehicular value by maintaining its original appearance. Ultimately, this cover will provide peace of mind to concerned motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-AUP-831, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-vehicle-cover-aup-831-300651143.html

SOURCE InventHelp

