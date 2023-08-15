InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Trading Cards (TPL-297)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to encapsulate and protect a graded trading card during shipping," said an inventor, from Rochester Hills, Mich., "so I invented the SLAB SHIPPER. My design eliminates the need to sandwich a trading card between two pieces of cardboard and bubble wrap, which could help reduce shipping costs."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect graded trading cards during shipping or storage. In doing so, it helps prevent unwanted damage. As a result, it saves time and effort and it would preserve the card's condition and appearance. The invention features a protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who collect and sell graded trading/collectible sports cards.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp