InventHelp Inventor Develops R V Exterior Cleaning Tool (MHO-222)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cleaning tool for RV owners that allows you to clean the rooftop or slide-out from the ground," said an inventor, from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the R V EXTERIOR CLEANING TOOL. My design eliminates the need to climb a ladder or stand on top of the trailer roof for cleaning tasks."

The invention provides an easier way to remove twigs, dirt, leaves and grime from a parked travel trailer or motorhome. In doing so, it enables cleaning to be performed safely from the ground level, also the tool provides for safe visual inspection capabilities from the ground. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of travel trailers and motorhomes. The device could be used to visual inspection of roof tops. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-222, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp