InventHelp Inventor Develops Razor Cleaner (HLW-1988)

He developed E-SHAVED to provide a quick and simple way to remove hair shavings from a razor without having to clean razor residue from a sink, tub or shower. Furthermore his method actually extends the life of the razor blade for a cost savings. At the same time, it affords a closer, smoother shave with fewer nicks and cuts and is lightweight, compact, portable and great for travel. Besides being environmentally friendly, this unique invention is also practical and easy to use and maintain. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was in a steam bath once where shaving was prohibited," he said. "So I had to go to a shower to clean my razor, which wasn't very convenient."

