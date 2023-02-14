InventHelp Inventor Develops Recycling Unit for Small Soap Pieces (CCT-934)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to reuse small slivers of soap to help reduce soap waste," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the RECYCLER. My green design enables you to use 100 percent of a bar of soap." The invention provides an effective way to utilize small pieces of soap. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discard small soap pieces. As a result, it reduces waste and it could help save money for consumers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-934, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

