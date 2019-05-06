InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Car Seat for Easier Access (HLW-2143)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is such a hassle getting my daughter into and out of her car seat," said an inventor from Miami, Fla. "I thought it would be much easier if the seat would rotate. That would eliminate a lot of the difficulty. This idea inspired me to invent a better car seat."

She developed the CAR SEAT ROTATOR to safely rotate in any direction to provide easier access. This unique design makes it easier to place a child into and take the child out of the car seat. It also reduces physical stress and strain, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The modified car seat makes traveling with young children less stressful and more convenient. In addition, it is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

