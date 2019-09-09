InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Highway Road Reflector (KOC-1168)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada, has developed the patent pending I-SEE COMPRESSIBLE ROAD REFLECTOR, a new type of pavement reflector design. It illuminates and defines road highway lines in all weather conditions. It may have particular appeal when driving at night, as well as in cold-weather states.

"I wanted to increase safety on the roadways. My invention helps motorists better see the roadway in all weather and driving conditions," said the inventor. The I-SEE COMPRESSIBLE ROAD REFLECTOR offers a direct replacement for recessed reflectors and provides a higher level of visibility. These highly durable reflectors are capable of deflecting and springing back into shape after being run over. Ultimately, this reflector improves traffic safety, which in turn reduces accidents and may possibly saves lives.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

