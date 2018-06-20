"I wanted to develop a way to more easily access the lock nut and adjustment nuts to adjust the basket rod on switch machines in the railroad industry," said the inventor. The CROZIER WRENCH allows fasteners located in confined or hard-to-reach areas to be effectively tightened or loosened. It offers improved leverage and torque. This will make adjusting tasks to be executed and completed more quickly. It consumes less space in a toolbox than would several tools. This durable tool is easy to transport to various work sites and easy to store when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1046, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-redesigned-open-end-wrench-ckl-1046-300667370.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

