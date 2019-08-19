InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Shower Curtain Liner (DHM-503)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Durham, N.C., has developed HOOKZ, a new type of shower curtain liner that features a series of hooks incorporated into its design. This liner serves as a viable alternative to traditional liners.

"Putting up shower curtains and liners is tedious and time-consuming. This inspired me to develop an easier way to complete this chore," said the inventor. HOOKZ, patent pending, offers an easier and more secure method of hanging a shower curtain liner. It simplifies and expedites the installation and removal of shower curtain liners. This will save a person a considerable amount of time and effort while installing a shower curtain liner. In addition, it eliminates the need to remove the shower curtain itself in the process of installing the liner. This item offers a novel design with a decorative appeal. It is producible in various sizes, styles, colors and design patterns. Finally, this liner is produced with non-toxic and eco-friendly materials.

