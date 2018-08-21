InventHelp Inventor Develops Replacement Valve for Showers and Tubs (AUP-921)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Antonio, Texas, has developed the DIY FAUCET, a modified single control bath/shower faucet.

"It can be expensive to hire someone to replace a shower or bath tub valve. The cost can add up between the plumber and tile installer. My invention allows the homeowner to replace a valve by him- or herself," said the inventor. The DIY FAUCET is simple to install and easy to use. It provides the same ease of use of other single control bath/shower faucet designs. This faucet is easier to replace than conventional faucets. It covers holes when replacing two- and three-handle faucets, thereby eliminating the need to replace bath/shower tile. In addition, it reduces the overall amount of time and labor required to perform a valve replacement job. This faucet offers the same external appearance as conventional faucets. It is producible in various finish colors to match any bathroom décor.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-921, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

