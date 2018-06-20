InventHelp Inventor Develops Rescue Equipment for Construction Sites (DLL-3346)

He developed SRL RETRIEVAL DEVICE to enable a Self Retracting Lifeline (SRL) to be used for hoisting or lowering rescue scenarios. As such, it improves construction site safety by preventing construction site accidents that cause injuries and deaths. At the same time, this sturdy, versatile and reliable invention increases the functionality of a conventional SRL. Other appealing features are its practicality and ease of operation. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "On every construction project, I was confronted with two issues (1) how to perform a rescue from heights and (2) how to perform a rescue from confined space entries," he said. "This idea effectively address both issues."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

