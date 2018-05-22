"I think most people would value having sunshade protection in their vehicle but without the hassle of setting it up and taking it down each time it is needed," said the inventor. The LAZY SHADE replaces cumbersome cardboard sunshades. This retractable sunshade will protect the interior of a vehicle from intense heat buildup when parked outside in direct sunlight. This will, in turn, make it more comfortable to enter a vehicle. In addition, it will guard against unnecessary sunlight-related damage. Finally, this handy sunshade will conceal belongings left inside the vehicle. This item will be welcomed by all motorists, especially those living in the sunshine states.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HTM-6128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-retractable-sunshade-for-motor-vehicles-htm-6128-300651475.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

