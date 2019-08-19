InventHelp Inventor Develops Roofer Safe Guard (CNC-449)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of individuals who have fallen from roofs and been killed," said an inventor from Bostic, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide enhanced safety that may reduce the incidence of injuries and possibly deaths."

He developed the ROOFER SAFE GUARD which may prevent fall-related accidents. This easy-to-install invention could be positioned with a new composition shingle roof. It would feature a strong and durable design and would be visually unobtrusive.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

