The SAFE AUTOMATIC ULTIMATE COCONUT BREAKER provides an effective way to crack a coconut shell. It also offers a mess-free way to collect a coconut's juice. As a result, it eliminates the need to use mallet or hammer and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the SAFE AUTOMATIC ULTIMATE COCONUT BREAKER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when cracking coconut shells."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-824, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn m re about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safe-automatic-ultimate-coconut-breaker-wdh-824-300633952.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

