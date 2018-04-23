InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Automatic Ultimate Coconut Breaker WDH-824

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a safer way to break open a coconut shell when cooking," said an inventor, from Potomac, Md., "so I invented the patent-pending SAFE AUTOMATIC ULTIMATE COCONUT BREAKER."

The SAFE AUTOMATIC ULTIMATE COCONUT BREAKER provides an effective way to crack a coconut shell. It also offers a mess-free way to collect a coconut's juice. As a result, it eliminates the need to use mallet or hammer and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the SAFE AUTOMATIC ULTIMATE COCONUT BREAKER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when cracking coconut shells."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-824, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn m re about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

