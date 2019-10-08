InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Exit Light (MOA-220)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have noticed how difficult it is to locate the interior door handles within vehicles at night," said an inventor from Gulf Shores, Alabama. "This inspired me to develop a means to more easily find the handles, especially if the vehicle was in an accident."

He developed the LIGHT WAY to allow individuals to quickly escape the interior after an accident. This invention saves time and effort and may potentially save a life. Additionally, it would feature a reliable, effective and highly visible design.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

