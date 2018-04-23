The SAFE VEST ensures that an individual is visible in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional safety vests. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction, public safety and other workers. Additionally, the SAFE VEST is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to reduce accidents associated with low visibility."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safe-vest-pit-667-300634016.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

