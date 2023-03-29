InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Wristband Device (SDB-1729)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient wristband device to provide added safety and prevent wandering or potential abductions of the wearer," said an inventor, from Oceanside, Calif., "so I invented the BODYWATCH. My design could also help monitor the wearer's health and well-being."

The patent-pending invention provides a new wearable and wireless wristband device. In doing so, it offers GPS tracking, emergency assistance summoning, two-way voice communication and basic well-being monitoring features. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with cognitive disabilities, nursing facilities, and the general population.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1729, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp