InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Recliners (MTN-3674)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to notify an individual if a child, pet, or object has gone under the elevated leg of a recliner chair," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the SAFETY RECLINER. My design would prevent the lowering of the leg with force and the potential for injuries or even death."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer way to utilize a recliner chair. In doing so, it prevents the user from reclining if a small child, pet, toy or other item is under the recliner. As a result, it increases safety and it reduces the risk of injury or damage. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MTN-3674, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp