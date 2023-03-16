InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Alert for Vehicles (NJD-2513)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an automatic way to remind the driver to remove a buckled-in youngster from the backseat of a vehicle when parking," said an inventor, from Belleville, N.J., "so I invented the SEAT CHEX. My design could help prevent heat- or cold-related injuries associated with being left in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for parents with young children.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2513, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp